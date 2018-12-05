Imelda Marcos tells Sandiganbayan: I’ll take case to Supreme Court

Former First Lady and Ilocos Norte 2nd Dist. Rep. Imelda Marcos has notified the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division that she will bring her appeal to the Supreme Court (SC).

In a Notice of Appeal from Marcos’ camp, she requested the anti-graft court to provide the SC records of her case. The Sandiganbayan received her notice on Wednesday.

“Accused hereby gives the Honorable Court notice that she is appealing the adverse Decision dated 09 November 2018 and requests that the records of this case be forwarded to the Supreme Court for further proceedings,” Marcos said in the document prepared by her counsel, Atty. Manuel Lazaro.

Marcos initially submitted a similar Notice of Appeal, but the Fifth Division’s Clerk of Court said it was premature since at the time the court has not yet decided whether or not it would grant her motion for leave to avail of post-conviction remedies.

Marcos was found guilty for seven counts of graft, after she funnelled money to Swiss foundations while sitting as Minister for Human Settlement, Batasang Pambansa member, and Governor of Metro Manila while her husband, the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, was in power.

She sought post-conviction remedies after paying a bail of P150,000. Sandiganbayan granted her request to be free while appealing her case, but ordered her to pay P300,000 — double of the original bail she posted.