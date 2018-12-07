City treasurer recognized by DOF

CEBU CITY- For collecting P1.8 billion in local taxes, the Bureau of Local Government Finance of the Department of Finance (DOF) recognized Acting City Treasurer Veronica Morelos for exceeding the target collection.

This is the first time the city government received the said recognition from DOF since Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña assumed office in 2016.

In an interview, Morelos said they managed to collect P1.8 billion from business, real property, and other local taxes.

This is P400 million higher than the collection they posted in 2016 which is at P1.4 billion.

Morelos emphasized that the administration’s intensified campaign against tax delinquents is the key in achieving the recognition.

“When I received the award, I congratulated all the employees in the treasurer’s office. I told them this is your efforts kay kamo man ang tua sa field,” she said.