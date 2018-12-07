MCIA hailed as one of Asia’s best airports

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has once again been named one of Asia’s best airports.

MCIA was awarded Asia Pacific Medium Airport of the Year during the CAPA Aviation Awards for Excellence in Singapore last November 8, 2018.

“While most other airports choose modern structures made of glass and steel structures, we stayed true to our island resort identity, with Cebu being one of the world’s favorite resort destinations,” said Louie Ferrer, President of GMR MEGAWIDE Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC).

According to CAPA – Center for Aviation, MCIA was selected among airports with over 10 million annual passengers for “having been the biggest standout strategically, has established itself as a leader and done the most to advance the progress of the aviation industry.”

This is the second time that MCIA was recognized by CAPA in the last four years. In 2016, MCIA was named Asia Pacific Small Airport of the Year

Other winners this year include Korea’s celebrated Incheon International Airport as Asia Pacific Large Airport of the Year, and Malaysia’s Senai International Airport as Asia Pacific Small Airport of the Year. /PR