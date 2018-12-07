Sinas: Cops in Sinulog events to boost security

ASIDE from maintaining the peace during the 2019 Sinulog festivities, men in uniform will also be actively participating in all major activities

related to the Sinulog celebration.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, the director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), announced on Friday that they will join the activities to assure the people that the Fiesta Señor will be safe.

“Kung makita nila nga naay police nga ni join maybe they will feel safe,” said Sinas.

(If they see policemen joining the Sinulog, they might feel safe.)

The PRO-7 will send delegates to every major activities of the Fiesta Señor like the Walk with Jesus, Walk with Mary, fluvial procession, and the grand parade.

Sinas said that the police, especially the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), is on top of the security for all the Sinulog 2019 activities.

This will be the first time that PRO-7 will join Sinulog-related events.

Sinas said that with the help and cooperation of the public, a safe and secure Sinulog Festival can be achieved next year.