Mandaue drug surrenderee killed

A DRUG surrenderee was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen inside the victim’s house in Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City, at around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Police identified the victim as Lemeul Guardiana, 28, a resident of J Guardiana Compound in Upper Tabok 1. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds on his body resulting to his immediate death.

Case investigator PO1 Glenn Bordalba of Station 3, said witnesses saw two men wearing bonnets barged inside Guardiana’s house, killed the victim and fled.

His live-in partner, Lowel Marie Sapid, who was also in the house during the incident was left

unharmed.

Police Senior Supt. Julian Entoma, the city director of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said Guardiana was a notorious drug pusher who was also a member of the Sadaya drug group.

Although he surrendered to the police on July 15, 2016, Entoma said Guardiana still peddled drugs.