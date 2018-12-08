Pantone announces Living Coral as 2019 color of the year

CEBU CITY, Philippines -2019 is the year to remember why corals matter.

Pantone has named Living Coral (PANTONE 16-154) as the Color of the Year for 2019.

In a press release posted on their website, Pantone stated that Living Coral is ‘evocative of how coral reefs provide shelter to a diverse kaleidoscope of color.’

Pantone also said the color symbolizes the human race’s ‘desire for playful expression’.

“In reaction to the onslaught of digital technology and social media increasingly embedding into daily life, we are seeking authentic and immersive experiences that enable connection and intimacy. Sociable and spirited, the engaging nature of PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral welcomes and encourages lighthearted activity,” they added.

For 2018, Pantone has chosen Ultra Violet (PANTONE 18-3838) as the Color of the Year.

What do you think of Living Coral as the highlight of your 2019 color swatch?