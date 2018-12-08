Man killed in Lapu-Lapu drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines -A man was killed in a drug bust in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City on December 7, Friday evening.

The victim was identified as Janmell Benosillo, who succumbed to gunshot wounds on his body.

According to Chief Insp. Rolly Lauron of Hoops Dome Police Station, the victim draw out his gun when he sensed he was dealing with police operatives.

Authorities recovered a .357 revolver gun, three medium packs of suspected shabu (crystal meth) worth P70,800 and a P1,000 marked money.