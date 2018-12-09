Authorities confiscate more drugs

THREE separate drug operations in Talisay City and Cebu City netted shabu valued at P10.9 million.

In Talisay City, a joint operation by the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit last Saturday led to the arrest of five persons but the subject of the police action, a certain Alberto Quiñones eluded arrest.

Senior Supt. Alejandro Batobalonos said Quiñones apparently sensing the presence of policemen near his house, escaped through the back door and ran away.

Senior Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos, who led the operation in Sitio Kasagingan, Barangay Lawaan III, said, they tried to give chase but the suspect disappeared into an area where several people were living in.

“Siguro naka panimaho siya nga dunay nagpaingon nga mga pulis mao to nga wala na siya nag duha duha pa,” Batobalonos said.

(He probably sensed that there were policemen coming to his house, that is why he no longer waited.)

However, the five persons who were inside his house were already arrested.

They were identified as Alberto Quiñones’ nephew, Reynaldo Quiñones, who police claim was involved in the alleged drug activities of his uncle, Jaylord Cabaluna. Progel Ilagan, Rodrigo Bacus and Jayward Rico.

They all denied involvement in Alberto’s alleged drug trade.

Bacus said they were just there because they were constructing the house of Alberto.

The operatives seized three large packs, six medium packs and fifty small sachets of suspected shabu, valued at P1.2 million.

Also confiscated were drug paraphernalia, and two firearms – .38 and .357 caliber revolvers both loaded with bullets.

A few hours later, another drug operation was launched in Sitio Bihonan, Barangay Cansujong.

Police arrested a certain Reniel Abadiano after he sold shabu to an undercover policeman.

The operating team allegedly confiscated three large packs and 24 medium packs of shabu valued at P2.3 million from Abadiano.

Talisay City Police Chief, Supt. Marlu Conag said Abadiano was the one who threatened them that he would kill policemen one by one.

Cebu City

Meanwhile, Carbon Police Precinct operatives scored another major drug haul for the Cebu City police, after confiscating 1.1 kilos of shabu valued at P7.4 million.

Precinct Commander, Chief Insp. John Kareen Escober identified the suspect as Adrian Lester Mendoza, who was arrested inside his boarding house in Crystal Compound, V. Rama Ave., Guadalupe.

Allegedly confiscated from him was 1.1 kilos of shabu.

His girlfriend, Ferin Serion, who alleged offered P50,000 to the Carbon Police in exchange for the release of Mendoza, was also arrested for attempted bribery.

She is now detained at the Waterfront Police Precinct female cell.