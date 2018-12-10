Gunman barges in Mambaling home to kill widow

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lavinia Manilag,44, was already asleep beside her daughter, Cindy, when a still unidentified gunman barged into their home in Sitio San Juan Puntod Alaska, Barangay Mambaling and fired shots at her.

Manilag, a widow, did not reach the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) alive.

She died from multiple gunshot wounds even before neighbors could bring her to the hospital.

Cindy told police investigators that the suspect was already beside her mother when gun bursts woke her up at around 12:40 a.m. on Monday.

She said that the suspect immediately fled after he killed Manilag.

While she was unable to identify the gunman, Cindy said that she will surely recognize his face when she sees him again.

Cindy described the suspect to be at least 5’7” tall, medium built and was wearing shorts and a hooded sweatshirt.

Personnel from the Scene of the Crime Operatives in Central Visayas (Soco-7) led by Police Insp. Reynaldo Ramos recovered seven empty shells and a slug from a caliber .45 pistol at the crime scene.

Police investigators are yet to determine the motive behind Manilag’s killing.