Senate OKs extension of unused 2018 budget

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate has passed on third and final reading a joint resolution, extending the validity of the 2018 appropriations for maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) and capital outlays (CO) until December 31, 2019.

Sixteen senators voted on Monday to approve the Senate Joint Resolution No 17, with no negative votes and abstentions.

Minority Leader Franklin Drilon though asked how the extension of the 2018 budget would affect the 2019 appropriation.

In particular, Drilon asked if the resolution would be deemed terminated once the 2019 budget is approved or if the government would operate under the two budgets.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, who was presiding over the session, explained they were just extending until end of 2019 the unused budget this year.

“We have extended the MOOE and CO until Dec. 31 of 2019 of the 2018 budget,” Sotto said.

“And these are just mere budgets that have not been used during the 2018 calendar year,” he added.

The Senate leader nevertheless referred Drilon’s query to the legal department of the Senate.

Last month, the House of Representatives also approved the same measure.