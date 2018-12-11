Draft federal Charter gets House’s final nod

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives swiftly approved on the third and final reading its controversial draft federal Charter on Tuesday, barely three months since it was filed in the chamber.

The lower chamber voted 224-22-3 to give its final go to the Resolution of Both Houses of Congress (RBH) No. 15 — principally-authored by Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo — which proposes a presidential-bicameral-federal system of government.

RBH 15, filed on September 19, was approved on second reading last December 4, with only three session days allotted for plenary debates.

The draft charter seeks the establishment of a two-party system, where the President and Vice President would be elected in tandem, both with a four-year term subject to one re-election.

It also adds a college degree as a requirement for holding national elective positions.

Members of Congress meanwhile would have a term of four years, with no limits on re-election under the draft.

RBH 15 also lacks an anti-political dynasty provision and sets the first election on the second Monday of May 2