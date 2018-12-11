Hipodromo fire now under control
By Benjie B. Talisic |December 11,2018 - 08:00 PM
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The fire which hit a residential area in Barangay Hipodromo tonight was already placed under control.
The fire was reported at 7:03 p.m. and placed under control after four minutes.
Personnel from the Mabolo Smart Fire Brigade responded to the fire alarm.
