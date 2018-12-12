SC temporarily stops Angkas operations

The Supreme Court has temporarily stopped the operations of the motorcycle ride-sharing app Angkas.

In a resolution dated Dec. 5, the High Court issued a temporary restraining order against Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) from interfering with the operations of Angkas.

On Aug. 20, the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court 213 issued the order granting the petition filed by Angkas operator DBDOYC Inc. and stopped the LTFRB from apprehending Angkas riders.

“To prevent an injustice to petitioners [LTFRB] whose regulatory powers are being pared down, pending final determination of the present petition, the Court…resolves to issue a temporary restraining order effective immediately and continuing until further orders from this Court,” the High Court said.

The High Court ordered Angkas operators to submit their comment within 10 days on the petition filed by the LTFRB and the Department of Transportation.