Capitol employees to receive P30,000 Christmas incentives

CHRISTMAS just becomes merrier for Capitol workers as each regular and rank-and-file employee of the Cebu provincial government will expect another P5,000 bonus before work ceases next Friday, December 21.

Aside from the earlier announced P25,000 Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) incentive, Provincial Budget Officer Danny Rodas confirmed that the over 1,700 casual and regular employees would also receive P5,000 for the Performance Enhancement Incentive (PEI).

The PEI, totalling P8.7 million, is part of the 2018 budget approved by the Provincial board in December last year.

The P5,000 PEI, Rodas said, would be given to the employees along with the P25,000 CNA incentive.

All regular and casual employees of the provincial government that renders service at least until December 15 are entitled for the incentives.

The Provincial Board approved on Monday the fourth supplemental budget of the province worth P104 million. Of the amount, P43 million was for the P25,000 CNA incentive of the employees.

Last November, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced that government employees will receive a cash bonus through the CNA incentive that won’t exceed P25,000.

The CNA is based on the collated savings of the Capitol’s departments.

Following the guidelines of the DBM, the cash incentives will be released not earlier than December 15.

The Job Order employees, which make up more than half of the Capitol’s workforce, are not eligible to receive any of the cash incentives. Instead, each JO employee will receive one 50-kilogram bag of rice.