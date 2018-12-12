Seniors get P166M slice of Lapu’s P2.4B budget

SENIOR citizens get a bigger slice of the approved P2.4 billion budget for 2019 of the Lapu-Lapu City government.

This after the Lapu-Lapu City Council approved the executive department’s proposed P2, 378,388,554 budget last Nov. 26.

The allocation for the senior citizens was increased from 109 million in 2018 to P166 million for next year, said City Budget Officer Victoria Andoy in an interview on Wednesday.

Andoy said the Mayor’s Office, however, got the biggest share of the2019 budget with P542 million while the Lapu-Lapu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) got a P6 million cut from their allocation falling from P135 million last year to P129 million next year.

Andoy also said that the social services of the Boy Scout and Girl Scout of the Philippines got the lowest share of next year’s budget with only P100,000 allocation for next year.

Andoy said they anticipated about P50 million budget surplus of this year.

The surplus is derived from all the unimplemented operati g expendentures from PS (Personal Services) and MOOE for this year,” she said.