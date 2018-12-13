Modern living in Cebu in a nutshell with Primary Homes

Owning a home in the modern era is one of the biggest milestones of today’s generation. With the emergence of real estate developments in the bustling metropolis of Cebu City, condo-living has become a niche for young adults at the peak of their careers and start-up families who are still at the dawn of their journey as homeowners.

Planning to debunk the idea of living in a traditional house and lot and opt for a more modern approach of living in Cebu can be overwhelming but Primary Homes is here to tell you why it’s all worth it.

A melting pot for food, leisure, and business, Cebu City is easily a place where everything is within your reach. Condominiums like Primary Homes’s Woodcrest Residences is strategically located in the busiest districts of the city where you can easily access your workplace and find various establishments right on your doorstep, with minimal transportation costs. Whereas if you plan to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city, tourist locations are one bus-ride way from the locale.

One of the biggest advantages of living in a condominium is the perks that go with it. Condiminiums like Woodcrest Residences usually have first class amenities and top-notch security features that are completely for free. Plus, you can save yourself from the hassle of maintaining the building.

Let’s just say that condo-living is still not your taste but Primary Homes is here to tell you that you don’t necessarily have to live in it. Real estate business is burgeoning in Cebu City and Primary Homes tells you that it is a wise economic investment for those who are planning to earn revenue from it. Condominiums are assets that appreciate over the years and it’s a good business opportunity because you can either resell it for a substantial amount or lease it to those who are planning to stay in Cebu for a specific amount of time.

Now, you might still not be convinced and have second thoughts because of your financial capability to purchase one. Fret not, because Primary Homes guarantees you that there are many ways to finance your first condo unit.

For starters, the most common way to get that cash is applying for a Pag-IBIG housing loan which can give you 80% of the property value. It is a mandatory benefit for employees which has longer payment terms, usually up to 30 years, and has lower interest rates. True, it might take a while to get your loan to get accepted but at least you get the best of worlds once it has been approved.

Borrowing from a bank is also another option and it’s a good thing because Primary Homes is accredited with many major banks. It has a faster processing of loan application and payment terms is usually up to 5 to 20 years.

Perhaps the most hassle-free and easiest way to get that dream unit of yours is requesting for an in-house financing from the developer itself. Primary Homes in this case, customize payment terms to suit buyer’s budget. This entail less paperwork and requirements. Primary Homes also has a special lease-to-purchase program wherein you can rent it for a period of time which can be deductible to your mortgage if you proceed on purchasing it in the future.

Now that you know that you can get your dream home in many ways, although aware that it will take you a begrudging amount of time to get your loan accepted, you wouldn’t want to prolong the agony and take forever to move in, do you? Don’t worry because there are loads of ready-for-occupancy (RFO) like Woodcrest Residences where you can move in right away.

“Be worry-free, RFO units are readily available livable spaces. These are also semi-furnished in a sense that it has, tiles, a sink, bathrooms and partitions,” exclaimed Francis Icamen, Sales Operations Manager of Primary Homes.

Good thing about it is that the building is already constructed, thus, the units are tangible and ready for viewing anytime. This way, you don’t have to imagine about what your unit will look like unlike pre-selling units.

Yes, purchasing a condominium is not as hard as you think it is. Modern living is such an appealing way of living but Primary Homes reminds you that as fulfilling as it is, getting your dream condo is just the start of it.

Maintenance costs, monthly amortization, community fees and other expenses will begin to burden you and other factors like the interior of your space usually become the least of your financial concerns, but no one wants to live in a bare unit, am I right? Of course, you can’t wait to get creative with your unit; furnish it, and make it fully livable.

Primary Homes recognizes this and wants to share some budget-friendly tips on how to furnish your space and have a livelier home without straining your budget once you get your condo.

Primary Homes recommends you to have a minimalist interior. Not only does it make your space look larger and more open, it also makes your condo more vibrant. Having a simple interior means not having to invest on expensive furnitures.

Usually, wooden furnitures are the cheapest. It is also a perfect way to modernize your space. Some pieces may be a little expensive, but it’s the quality and life span that make it more ideal than other furnitures.

Setting up plants is not just a great decorative, it’s also good for ventilation and a good alternative for those who want to have a more vibrant interior without splurging money. Succulents and other plants that grow upright are just some of the plants that are perfect for your home.

Recycle and be creative. One way to avoid having a messy home is by decluttering through recycling items and turning it into something useful. It’s a good way to be creative and be smart by turning recyclable items into multi-purpose and multi-functional furnitures and decorations.

You see, modern living is attainable, especially in a highly progressive economic city like Cebu. With Primary Homes, you can finally live that dream.

