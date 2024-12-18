Pandi mayor, councilor arrested for rape – NCRPO

MANILA, Philippines — The mayor of Pandi town in Bulacan province, a municipal councilor, and another individual were arrested over two rape complaints, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said on Wednesday.

Neither the NCRPO nor the Northern Police District (NPD) named those arrested, with the latter only identifying them as “a 51-year-old male mayor of Pandi, Bulacan; a 48-year-old male municipal councilor of the same town; and a 52-year-old male government employee.”

The incumbent mayor of Pandi is Enrico Roque.

The arrest took place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Roque-owned Amana Waterpark in Pandi, the NPD said in a statement on Wednesday.

The warrant was issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 121 in Caloocan City.

The NCRPO and the NPD did not provide details about the victim.

The suspects were brought to the NPD Custodial Facility, awaiting legal proceedings with no bail recommended.

“This operation is a strong reminder that no one is above the law. Our assurance is that NCRPO will pursue justice without fear or favor, ensuring accountability for everyone,” NCRPO Acting Director BGen. Anthony Aberin said in a separate statement on Wednesday.

Roque’s legal counsel, Pandi Municipal Legal Officer Atty. John Ree Doctor, told INQUIRER.net that their camp was not issuing a statement.

