Newest buzz at SM Seaside

The Buzz of Bohol Bee Farm now in SM Seaside. Visit the Lower Ground Floor and experience the taste of continental flavors from breakfast to heavy meal and desserts; they all serve it with a blissful taste of its signature honey. Ice cream also comes in different flavors, which are uniquely made with signature flavors which are new to the palate.

Feel the merry of Christmas and experience a wide variety of food finds at SM Seaside City’s Mercato located at the Maze Garden, Upper Ground Floor. Bring the whole family on a weekend of fun starting December 14, 15, and 16 at 4PM onwards. Enjoy the place with other attractions like kids’ rides and a wide variety of food choices like Café Laguna, Lemon Co., Harbour City, Poppero, Porto’s Diner and Grille, Snow Vinz, and Hannah’s Sweets and Treats.

Come home to Bigby’s at SM Seaside with their taste teasers, pasta, salad, sandwiches, and popular Rack-a Bye baby—a premium cut pork ribs in smoky barbecue. Also taste their talk of the town cookies ‘n caramel cheesecake. Come and dine at Bigby’s, SM Seaside located at the Lower Ground Floor.