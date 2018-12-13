From December 13 to 24, huge discounts can be availed of by regular buyers and patrons of Gaisano Main, Gaisano Country Mall, Gaisano Balamban, Gaisano Bogo and Gaisano Moalboal through the “12 Days Before Christmas Sale.” Up to 50% discount including items necessary to make Christmas celebrations happy and meaningful. The management intentionally made these things happen to help its regular patrons experience big savings.

Aside from the discounts, buyers can have the chance to win millions worth of prizes in the “A Million Thanks” raffle promo where three brand new Mazda3 cars and home appliances that can reach millions in value will be given away. A P500 worth of purchases from any department entitles the buyer to one raffle ticket. The more purchases are made, the more chances of winning await every customer. The first raffle draw will be held on Saturday, December 22, at the Gaisano Country Mall parking area at 7 PM. with Hashtag member and ABS-CBN television series Kadenang Ginto actor Luke Conde as celebrity guest.

So make your Christmas shopping now at Gaisano Main, Gaisano Country Mall, Gaisano Balamban, Gaisano Bogo and Gaisano Moalboal and avail of the chance to save and the rare opportunity to bring home millions worth of prizes with the “12 Days Before Christmas Sale” back to back with “A Million Thanks” raffle promo.