Palma’s Christmas reminder: Do not forget the poor
CEBU CITY, Philippines -Do not forget the poor.
This was the message of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma as Christmas draws near.
He urged the people to celebrate Christmas, not only in the context of parties and shoppings, buts also by helping the poor.
For this year’s Misa de Gallo, the archbishop will preside over the masses in different places in Cebu, including the Carbon Market.
