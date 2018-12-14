CCCX Cycling holds race this weekend

IT WILL BE a busy weekend for cycling enthusiasts as the CCCX Cycling holds the fourth edition of the Race for Nilo Barbalose and Race for Jocelyn Miller this Sunday, December 16, in Toledo City, Cebu.

The race will feature five categories of Road Bike and Mountainbike events. The Road Bike will have the Junior Boys (18-Under); Men (19-29) and (30-39); Women (18-Under), (19-39) and (40+) and the Open/Pro.

The Mountainbike, on the other hand, will have the Men (40-49) and (59+); Junior Boys (18 & Under); Women ALL Ages; and the Open/PRO.

For this season, a total of P240,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs with P66,000 and P47,000 allotted for the Women and Junior divisions, respectively.

Some of the notable racers who will be gracing the event are Karen Manayon of Rider Omega Tri Team, Philippines National MTB Champion Pamela Jane Ruiz and her teammate Moira Frances Erediano of the Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team.