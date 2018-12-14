USPF looks to stay hot in Cesafi beach volley

THE University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers hope to solidify their bid in three of the four divisions of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Beach Volleyball tournament.

In the Boys division wherein they hold a 4-0 win-loss record, USPF hopes to keep its record immaculate when it goes up against University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) which holds a 2-2 card.

The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma is trailing USPF at second with 3-0 and hopes to extend its streak when it faces Don Bosco Technical College today.

University of San Carlos (USC) which has no game today currently sits at third with a 3-2 card.

In the Women’s division, the Panthers which have conceded one in five games hope to add another victory against Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) which has won one so far in four games.

The Panthers are also dominating the Girls division wherein they are also unbeaten so far and hold a 3-0 record. They, however, have no games today.