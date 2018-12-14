Glue gang suspect posts bail

THE police has issued a warning to the public to be vigilant about using Automated Teller Machines, (ATM), especially that an alleged member of the Glue Gang, who had earlier been arrested, was able to post bail yesterday.

The suspect, Lunalyn De Pedro, 35, of Barangay Gustillo, La Paz, Iloilo City is believed to have other cohorts in Cebu who are trained to apply glue on ATMs to make it appear that the card is captured, said Senior Supt. Julian Entoma, chief of the Mandaue City Police Office.

“Dili mi makatoo ng dili ni siya organisado. Hinog na kaayo ning babaye,” Entoma said.

(We do not believe that they are not an organized group. The woman (De Pedro) has become an expert at ATM fraud)

De Pedro was arrested on Monday after she was caught applying super glue on one of the ATMs inside a mall in Mandaue City.

According to Entoma, the suspect would either apply glue on the ATM slot to make it appear that the card has been captured or apply glue on the keypad.

The suspect has been tagged in illegal ATM cash withdrawals in Region 6.

Entoma added that De Pedro is expected to post bail for a string of cases, including theft, malicious mischief and violation of Republic Act 8484, otherwise known as an act regulating the issuance and use of access devices.

All the cases filed against De Pedro are bailable offenses with bail ranging from P6,000 to P12,000, he said.

“Dili man gud ta kababag sa iyang pagpyansa kay (We cannot object to her posting bail because) that is her right” said Entoma.

He, however, said they will inform the other police stations, especially in Iloilo City, to be alert about the presence of members of the Glue Gang.

He also urged ATM providers to post photos of the suspect beside the machines for the public to be informed as well.

“Kon in case dunay problema sa ilang card sa pagsaksak nila sa atm machine, dapat sa security guard na sa bangko sila magpatabang,” he said.

(If they encounter problems on their cards, they should seek help from the bank company’s guard).