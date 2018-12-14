Central Visayas scores in war vs illegal drugs

This year’s drug haul by the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) reached more than 40.5 kilos of shabu valued at P275 million.

Police Regional Director, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, said the police conducted 6,469 anti-drug operations from December 2017 to November 2018, as he presented his year-end report.

“We were able to confiscate these drugs in our 6,469 anti-illegal drug operations in the entire region,” said Sinas.

Based on their data, PRO-7 confiscated 40,575 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu), arrested 9,395 persons for involvement in illegal drug activities, 182 of them included in the drug watch list.

At least 76 persons were killed in police operations, although Sinas reiterated that these police operations were all legitimate anti-illegal drug operations.

“Some of them were high-value targets. Since this year we are no longer going after only for the street level but those who are high-value targets,” said Sinas.

“For me, we are at par with other regions in the country when it comes to our war on drugs. We can say that we are one of the performing regions,” Sinas added.

Another score

The Cebu City Police added to the statistics of PRO 7 as they confiscated drugs valued at P5 million, from an alleged drug pusher and his cohort during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sambag 2 yesterday afternoon.

Chief Inspector Randy Caballes, commander of the Mambaling Police Precinct who led the operation of the precinct’s drug enforcement unit (DEU), said they staged the drug bust after confirming that illegal drug activities were done inside the house of the suspect in Sitio Pailob, Barangay Sambag 2.

Arrested during the raid were Dennis Narvasa “aka” Badin, a 40-year-old dance instructor and tattoo artist from Sitio Upper Pailob, and his alleged cohort, Wynnel Estriba, 34, a resident of the same place.

Narvasa, speaking to reporters while detained at the Mambaling police station, said he was forced to

engage in the illegal drug trade to pay for the medical treatment of his ailing daughter.