Binibining Cebu contestant nabbed in a drug bust in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A former Binibining Cebu candidate and a young man were arrested in separate drug busts at dawn today for allegedly selling party drugs and for possession of high-grade marijuana.

The arrest of Teri Marina Silva Colmenares aka “Tery,” 22, culminated the series of operations where she was pinpointed as the source of the party drug that was used in a date-rape case.

Colmenares was a candidate of the 2018 Binibining Cebu representing Carmen town.

Senior Inspector Dexter Basirgo, chief of the Guadalupe Police Precinct that conducted the operations, said it began on December 8 when they received a complaint from a rape victim who claimed she was molested twice by a disk jockey of a resto-bar by drugging her.

The rape suspect, following his arrest, confessed to authorities where he get those party drugs.

WATCH: Packs of marijuana leaves and party drugs were seized by the operatives during a buy buts operation on December 15, Saturday dawn in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City | Benjie Talisic

The drug enforcement unit of the Guadalupe police, at dawn Saturday, then conducted a buy-bust operation and nabbed the party drug source, Nicole Allan Casiño, 24, in Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Casiño lived Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City but he is a native of Cagayan De Oro City in Mindanao.

Casiño, in turn, then led the police to Colmenares who was caught with high-grade marijuana disguised as fruit pops.

Colmenares was handcuffed following the buy-bust operation in Escario Street, Barangay Kamputhaw.

Basirgo said that Colmenares used a fake ID and it was only after her arrest that they discovered her real identity.