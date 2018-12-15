Central Visayas police on full alert status for the holidays

CEBU CITY Philippines – Chief superintendent Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), announced that all police units in the region will go on full alert status starting at 6 p. m. today, December 15.

The full alert status is implemented to ensure the peaceful and orderly celebrations for this Christmas season until the New Year, said Sinas.

The Central Visayas region covers the highly urbanized independent cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu and the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor.