Man shot dead in Mandaue

A 36-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-riding men along C.D. Seno St., in Mandaue City on December 15, Saturday morning.

The victim was identified as Chad Christian Noval, from Barangay Alang-Alang.

Police Inspector Mercy Villaro, the chief information officer of Mandaue City Police said that the victim was sitting at the sidewalk when the assailants shot the victim.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds on his head, Villaro said.

The victim was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital but failed to make it.

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the arrest of the suspect and also conducting an investigation for the arrest of the suspect.