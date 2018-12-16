SHS Ateneo clinches Boys Under 18 title of 20th Aboitiz Football Cup
The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu bagged the Boys Under 18 title of the 20th Aboitiz Football Cup after prevailing in a penalty shootout against Don Bosco Boys Home, 4-1, at the Cebu City Sports Center yesterday afternoon.
The regulation ended at 2-all.
Christopher Osawa who scored the first goal for Ateneo was named as the Most Valuable Player.
