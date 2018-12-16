COLINA‘S RARE FEAT

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu and Leylam FC successfully clinched their respective titles in the 20th Aboitiz Football Cup which came to an end last night at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Perhaps, the happiest man on the pitch was Oliver “Bingbing” Colina, who is the head coach of both teams.

“Very happy, I think first time in my coaching career, back-to-back finals in the Boys 18 and Men’s Open. Hopefully, more champions to come,” said the former national junior coach.

Earlier in the day, Colina coached Ateneo to the Boys 18 title via a penalty shootout against Don Bosco Boys Home, 4-1, after the regulation ended at 2-all.

Later in the day, he coached Leylam FC to its third Men’s Open title via a 2-1 routing of Don Sacredale-Queen City United.

“I just worked hard. During training commitment is very important in the team,” said Colina who had to juggle coaching duties between Ateneo and Leylam especially in the last few days wherein games of both teams were held almost everyday.

Hailed as Most Valuable Players were Ateneo’s Christopher Osawa for the Boys 18 and Leylam’s Pinto Kabalu for the Men’s Open. Both also got golden boot awards with Osawa scoring a total of seven goals and Kabalu having 11 goals in the entire tournament.

Other Ateneans given special awards were Jack Zambrano as best goalkeeper, and Julian Cabatingan as Best Defender.

Leylam’s Virgilio Manayon was also named as the best goalkeeper.

Colina was handling three teams in the Aboitiz tournament but his other Leylam team lost the Inter-Company title to Makoto last month.