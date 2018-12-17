Creating timeless memories at Harolds Hotel

‘TIS the season to celebrate and be with the ones you love, so head on over to Harolds Hotel for that ultimate holiday experience.

Christmas is definitely a special day! So for the eve and day of Christmas, at P528 net per person for Lunch and

Dinner at P688 net per person, we bring you a buffet spread that will warm you up with traditional yet exciting flavors to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Then, make sure to party the night away with the EVER AFTER New Year’s Eve Party Countdown at the Highlights Roofdeck and enjoy a scrumptious buffet selection, live performances from the BEIGE BAND and DJ Private Ryan, and spectacular fireworks to

welcome the New Year with a big bang! All this fun and more for P1,488 net per person. Tickets are now available at the Hotel Front Desk.

And finally, to start your New Year right, eat your heart away on the first day of 2019 with a Brunch Buffet at P528 net per person or Dinner Buffet at P688 net per person. This is one way to welcome the year with a bang!

What better way to spend the holiday than spending it only at Harolds.

For reservation and inquiries, call us at +63 32 505 7777 or +63 917 711 8828.