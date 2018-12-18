Three-team deal: Cebuano Heruela heads back to Blackwater

Cebuano guard Brian Heruela is headed back to the team that originally drafted him as he was involved in a three-team deal between Blackwater, TNT and Meralco highlighted by this year’s second overall pick, Bobby Ray Parks.

Blackwater is sending Parks to Meralco while the Bolts will be sending Baser Amer to the TNT. The KaTropa, meanwhile, are sending Heruela and Jericho Cruz to Blackwater.

Heruela had his best season playing for the Elite, who picked him in the third round of the 2014 draft.

During the 2014-2015, Heruela shone with averages of 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Not long after, he was reunited with college buddy June Mar Fajardo at San Miguel in exchange for guard, Jeric Fortuna.

Blackwater has been a busy bee during the offseason, trading away big man JP Erram for Cebuano wingman Paul Desiderio and big man Abu Tratter a few days ago.