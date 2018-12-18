Construction of MCIAA corporate office building to start next month

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) will soon have its own corporate office building.

Airport officials led the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday morning for the construction of their new office building on a property located at the back of the Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino Mactan.

Lawyer Steve Dicdican, MCIAA general manager, told reporters that the construction project was planned longer before he assumed office.

He said that this was first conceptualized by former general manager Nigel Paul Villarete, but the project will only be implemented starting next year.

The five-storey corporate office building is estimated to cost around P740 million and will be designed to complement the looks of the newly completed international airport terminal.

Dicdican said that actual construction is set to start in January 2019 and is expected to be complete before the year ends or in January 2020.