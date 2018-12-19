LPA unlikely to intensify into a storm – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine area of responsibility is not expected to intensify into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours, the weather bureau said.

Weather specialist Chris Perez said the trough of the LPA would bring cloudy skies with scattered rains all over Mindanao.

Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Region, Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies and light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have fair weather and light rain.