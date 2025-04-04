17 detained OFWs in Qatar: PH secures their provisional release

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government has successfully secured the provisional release of 17 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), 12 men and 5 women, who were arrested and detained in Qatar for illegal protest.

In a Palace press briefing on Thursday, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said that upon learning of the incident, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. immediately ordered the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and the Philippine Embassy in Doha to intervene and provide legal and welfare assistance.

“Based on the President’s directive to secure the immediate release of the 17 who are still detained, the Qatari authorities in two separate batches – the males at around 2:30 a.m. Qatari time, and the females around 4 a.m. Qatari time were provisionally released pending investigation,” Cacdac announced.

READ: DFA to OFWs: Follow host country’s laws after arrests in Qatar

He said that around 20 OFWs were arrested in a resort in Doha at around 10.30 p.m. on March 27, including three minors, who were immediately released.

17 OFWs remain under investigation

However, he explained that while they have regained their liberty, the 17 OFWs remain under investigation and are prohibited from leaving Qatar until the case is resolved.

Cacdac also confirmed that no formal charges have been filed so far, and the Philippine government would continue providing legal support should the case proceed further.

“Pending investigation, they are able to all go home, to their respective homes in Qatar, in Doha and able—yes, able to spend time for themselves and their loved ones. But at the same time, since they are still subject to investigation, patuloy iyong pinag-utos ng ating Pangulo na (the directive of the president to provide) legal assistance, legal counsel who will provide the necessary legal assistance to the 17 who are still under investigation,” he said.

Cacdac said that under the One Country Team, the President ordered that these OFWs be provided with welfare assistance and ensure their well-being.

READ: Acidre hits Roque’s appeal to Qatar: Just help arrested OFWs

Assistance teams deployed

Before their provisional release and following the President’s directive, the Philippine Embassy in Doha, led by Ambassador Mardomel Celo Melicor, immediately deployed assistance teams, while Labor Attaché Edward Ferrer, and the Embassy’s retained Qatari legal counsel conducted multiple visits to check on the detained Filipinos and provide legal guidance.

Cacdac said that President Marcos’ first concern was their well-being, so welfare visits were prioritized to ensure they were safe and being treated fairly.

Meanwhile, as the investigation proceeds, Cacdac reminded all OFWs to strictly observe host country laws, especially those governing public gatherings.

“Paalala po sa ating mga kababayan na sundin ang batas ng host country (Reminder to our OFWs to obey the laws of the host country),” he said.

Despite the legal challenges, Cacdac emphasized that the Marcos administration remains committed to protecting and assisting all OFWs, regardless of their circumstances.

“Rest assured our legal counsel will also be there to look out for among other things – iyong speed, iyong determination ng ultimate findings ng Qatari side para ma-settle once and for all ‘no iyong kasong ito para sa kapakanan na rin ng ating mga kababayan (the speed, the determination of the ultimate findings of the Qatari side to settle this case once and for all, for the benefit of our OFWs),” Cacdac said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP