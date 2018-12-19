President doesn’t bully people – Palace

President Rodrigo Duterte does not feel alluded to in Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle’s condemnation of the abuse of power by people who use it to bully or coerce others.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Tuesday said the President did not bully people, except the criminals.

“No, because he doesn’t bully people,” Panelo said when asked if the President felt alluded to by the archbishop of Manila’s reminder to the faithful on Sunday.

The President, he said, expresses his sentiments or dislikes in speeches, and only threatens criminals occasionally.

Expressing dislike

“He expresses his sentiment on a particular matter, situation. He expresses dislike and he explains it,” Panelo said.

“He threatens criminals, yes. To make them feel threatened and stop doing their criminal acts,” he added.

In his homily on Sunday at Manila Cathedral, Tagle said officials should not use power to bully or disrespect others.

People “in high office” should not belittle others, he said.

“Do not bully anyone. Do not use your power to disrespect others. Do not use your power to coerce others,” Tagle said.

“Just because you are in power, you already have the right to trample upon others. In truth, the bully, he who uses power to belittle his fellow man, he is the one who is most afraid and insecure,” he added.

Tagle did not name anyone, but he was clearly referring to the President, who had been attacking the Catholic clergy in recent days and even urged the people to kill the bishops.

‘Useless’ bishops

The President called the bishops “useless” because they had been critical of his administration’s war on drugs.

Malacañang said Tagle’s reminder was also applicable to the clergy, who may use the pulpit for other purposes.

“I agree. But whom does [Tagle] refer to? Because those in power would also apply to those in the Church. You use the pulpit for bullying people, then it’s the same,” Panelo said.

He added that the President agreed with Tagle’s reminder “in a general term.”

“If the message is in the generic or general term, then I agree. You cannot be using power to bully or to coerce people. The President is against that, too,” Panelo said.