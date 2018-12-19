SC declares no work for courts on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2

MANILA, Philippines—The Supreme Court (SC) has suspended works in all courts nationwide on December 26 and January 2.

The Public Information Office of the SC announced this on Wednesday, citing that the suspension of work is to give the officials and personnel more time to be with their families during the Yuletide season.

“To allow the officials and personnel of the judiciary full opportunity to celebrate the holidays with their families, the Supreme Court has authorized the suspension of work in all courts nationwide on Dec. 26, 2018 (Wednesday) and Jan. 2, 2019 (Wednesday),” the PIO said in an advisory.