98 vendors start selling firecrackers in Lapu-Lapu’s designated area

The 98 vendors, who have been allowed by the Lapu-Lapu City government to sell firecrackers in a designated area in three barangays, have already started displaying firecrackers there.

The vendors, who had secured permits to sell firecrackers from the city government, started displaying firecrackers in their stalls along the road passing through Barangays Canjulao, Calawisan and Babag starting December 16.

The vendors permits, which were secured from the Lapu-Lapu City Mayor’s Office, would allow them to sell firecrackers from December 16 until December 31.

Mayor Paz Radaza said that the vendors selling on the designated areas were following the precautionary and safety measures set by the Bureau of Fire Protection, the police, the Firearms Explosives Security Service Agency and Guards Supervisory Section (FESSAGSS) and the City’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO).

These safety measures included placing their stocks in a closed container and having a bucket of water ready for each stall.

Vendors must also observe the rules in no testing of products and no smoking.

“Kanunay man gud na sila nga gi monitor ug gi-usa lang sa usa ka lugar (They are always monitored and they are allowed to sell in one designated area).

Radaza was referring to that stretch of road from Barangay Canjulao to Barangay Babag.

The mayor also said that barangay tanods and police were also deployed to the designated firecracker selling area to ensure that these precautionary measures were being followed by the vendors.