Police ready to secure Sinulog 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is ready to secure Sinulog 2019.

Senior Supt.Royina Garma, CCPO director, said that they already finalized their security plans for the festival that is expected to bring millions of devotees and spectators to Cebu City.

But she would not yet confirm plans to implement a shut down of telecom company signal during the celebration.

Garma said they are still awaiting final instructions from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on the planned signal shut down.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas said that final approval of their security plans will come from their head office.

He said that is also scheduled to meet with officials of the National Telecommunications Company (NTC) to discuss the planned telco signal shut down.

Garma said that their security preparations include plans on how to deter possible attacks by lawless elements.

Garma said they do not discount the posibility of criminals and armed groups coming to Cebu during the festivities.