Neighbors’ complaint led to arrest of drug peddler in Barangay Quiot

CEBU CITY, Philippines – His neighbors’ complaint prompted police to arrested a man, who used to work as a Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) drivers before he turned to illegal drug sales, at dawn today (December 20).

Mark Tabar, 30, is now detained at the Punta Princesa Police Station.

Chief Insp. Keith Alem Andaya said that Tabar’s neighbors in Greenbelt Drive, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City reported to the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council of his illegal activities.

Andaya said that the complainants expressed fear on what may happen to their children especially their daughters with the presence of illegal drugs in their community.

Council members then relayed the information to the police who planned Tabar’s arrest in a buy-bust operation at around 2 a.m. today.

Personnel from the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the Punta Princesa Police Station confiscated P204,000 worth of shabu from the suspect.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News, Tabar said he resorted to selling illegal drugs to support his needs.