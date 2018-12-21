DepEd reminds schools of anti-bullying policies

MANILA, Philippines — Private schools who would not comply with an order regarding anti-bullying policies in their universities and colleges may face penalties as stated under the law.

This was the warning raised by the Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday following the bullying incident that happened inside the Ateneo de Manila University.

The DepEd was specifically referring to DepEd Order No. 55 series of 2013 or the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act (RA) No. 10627 known as the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013.

The act requires all schools to submit a copy of their child protection or anti-bullying policy to the Division Office.

“Private schools that fail to comply with the requirements of R.A. 10627 or of the IRR may face penalties under the law,” the DepEd said in a statement.

Under Rule IV of the said order, the DepEd underscored the importance of the prevention program implemented in schools.

“Bullying prevention program in schools shall be comprehensive and multifaceted, and shall involve all education stakeholders and personnel,” the rule said.

“Schools shall develop intervention strategies like counseling, life skills training, education and other activities that will enhance the psychological, emotional and psychosocial well-being of victims, bullies, and other parties who may be affected by the bullying incident,” it added.

The department also cited DepEd Order No. 40, series 2012, or the “DepEd Child Protection Policy,” that states that it would not tolerate any kind of violence against a child.

It then encouraged witnesses of bullying to report any untoward incident to proper authorities for proper intervention.

“Any information relating to the identity and personal circumstances of the bully/ies, the victim/s, or the witness/es shall be treated with utmost confidentiality by the [Child Protection Committee] and the school personnel,” DepEd said.