Task Group formed to go after killers of Guihulngan police deputy chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) was created today, December 21, to ensure the immediate arrest of the killers of Senior Insp. Porferio Gabuya Jr., the deputy chief for operations of the Guihulngan City Police Station.

Supt. Christopher Navida, Guihulngan City Police Station chief, said that the Provincial Investigation Detection and Management Branch (PIDMB) in Negros Oriental will lead the SITG.

He said that they have also secured three witnesses who saw the shooting incident.

Navida said that while the motorcycle driver and his backrider had their faces covered, they hope to identify them with the help of CCTV footage which they secured from cameras mounted on nearby establishments.

Gabuya was shot dead by a still unidentified motorcycle tandem on Wednesday morning while inside a store located a few meters away from the police station.