SM Supermalls’ viral video “Nanay” rings in the holiday spirit

This season where “family” is the center of the festivities, SM celebrates the joy of having one by releasing a video entitled “Nanay”, in addition to its trending and much talked about #SMoments series, just in time for Christmas.

In what could be the most unusual case of a typical Filipino family, #SMoments’s “Nanay” pays tribute to unconventional family setups that continue to endure and remain steadfast along the years. The heartwarming tale tells Paulo’s childhood, highlighting how he was raised by his three mothers and how they traditionally celebrated Christmas, albeit raised in a complete different circumstance.

The story showcases a timely twist that captures an unwavering and unconditional love for family and how familial ties can be in different forms.

Raking a million views in Youtube a week after its release, #SMoment’s “Nanay” garnered a positive reception from the online audience, praising SM Megamalls for its family-oriented advertisement videos.

As SM Supermalls continues to weave inspiring stories that warm the heart, SM would like to invite everyone to view the Filipino family with a different lens, and to celebrate Christmas with genuine love, joy, and affection.

