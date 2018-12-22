Passengers troop to bus terminals

Barely three days left before Christmas day, passengers started to flock to the different bus terminals on Saturday.

Nemesio Lumapac, one of the terminal supervisors, said they are expecting around 10,000 passengers daily going home to their provinces in time for the holidays.

But as of Saturday, there are only about 2,000 passengers who arrived at the terminal.

He said they are expecting the influx of passengers to arrive on Sunday or Monday.