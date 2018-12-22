Osmeña supports construction of Capitol’s 20 storey high-rise building

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he supports the construction of a 20 storey high-rise building at the Cebu Capitol compound.

Osmeña said that as long as the high-rise building is within the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route, there would be no problem.

He said that all high-rise building should be built along the BRT route in order for people to have access to the area using an efficient transport.

The fate of the P1.3B project was stalled after the Provincial board failed to reach a quorum on their special session on Wednesday.