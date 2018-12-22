USPF retains Cesafi Boys Beach Volleyball title

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers successfully defended their title in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Boys division.

The Panthers, composed of rookies Ian Kym Jumandos and Amil Pacinio Jr., defeated Southwestern University (SWU)- Phinma Baby Cobras’ Rafol Sico and Pacinio’s older brother Niño Mel, 21-18, 21-15, on Saturday afternoon, December 22, at the Fort San Pedro Sand Court in Plaza Independencia.

The University of San Carlos (USC), meanwhile, managed to make it to the third place after winning against University of San Jose- Recoletos (USJ-R), 21-17, 21-23, 15-13.

Jumandos was hailed as the Most Valuable Player.