USPF clinches 2018 Cesafi Women’s Beach Volleyball title

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation’s (USPF) pair of Crisley Ann Sucalit and Iris Tito handed the Lady Panthers the 2018 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Women’s Beach Volleyball title.

USPF ruled over the University of San Jose- Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars’ duo of Linlyn Torado and Almarie Pacinio in straight sets, 21-18, 21-19, on Saturday afternoon, December 22, at the Fort San Pedro Sand Court in Plaza Independencia.

The Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) Falcons got the third place after defeating the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors, 22-20, 21-16.

USPF’s Sucalit was hailed as the Most Valuable Player for this season.