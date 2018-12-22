Tugade: TWG to study feasibility of motorcycles as public transport

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade has directed the formation of a technical working group (TWG) that would study the feasibility of using motorcycles as public transportation.

The TWG, he said, will consist of Land Transportation Office, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Philippine National Police – Highway Patrol Group, and Metro Manila Development Authority.

Both houses of Congress — the Senate and the House of Representatives, commuter welfare groups, road safety advocates, motorcycle manufacturers, motorcycle organizations, and law schools, will also be part of the TWG, he added.

“Naiintindihan natin ang pagtangkilik ng ilan nating kababayan sa mga motorsiklo bilang public transport. Pero tandaan natin na may batas laban dito, at may TRO pa ang Korte Suprema. Ang batas ay batas, at hindi po mauuna ang ehekutibo sa paglabag nito,” Tugade said in a statement.

“Pero nakikinig ang DOTr. Kaya kahit wala pang desisyon ang [Supreme Court], bumubuo na tayo ng TWG para pag-aralan ang posibilidad na maging public transport ang mga motorsiklo,” he added.

The TWG is tasked to look into the following issues, among others: the kind of motorcycle that needs to have a franchise, the minimum Cubic Centimeter capacity of motor, travel speed, route of franchise, seat and helmet requirements, and training requirement for motorcycle drivers.

Also, the TWG is expected to the issue on who should shoulder medical expenses if the motorcycle would be involved in an accident.

“Kung malagay sa aksidente ang motorsiklo habang may sakay, sino ang sasagot sa lahat ng gastusin? Kung maaksidente pati ang driver, ano ang pananagutan ng may-ari? Ang mga detalyeng ito, kailangang masusing mapag-aralan,” Tugade said.

The Supreme Court has recently issued a temporary restraining order on the operation of motorcycle ride-hailing app Angkas.