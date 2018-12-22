Araneta “The Bomb” wins in Kumbati at the Mall

CEBUANO boxer Christian “The Bomb” Araneta won via unanimous decision against Vicente Bautista Jr. of Tarlac City in their 8 round-105lbs division match held last night at the Atrium of the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The win put Araneta’s stats at 17 wins, 14 wins via knockout (KO), 0 loss and 0 draw.

In the undercard matches, Harmonito dela Torre of Omega Boxing Gym (OBG) outmatched experienced boxer Richard Betos of Butuan City under the 135lbs division, also via unanimous decision.

It was noted that during last Friday’s weigh-in, Betos exceeded the 135lbs which affected his fighting performance leading to his defeat and lowering his stats to 22 losses, 20 wins, 7 wins through KO and 2 draws.

De la Torre, on the other hand, now holds a current stat of 20 wins, 12 wins via KO, 2 losses and 0 draw.

Other matches saw Ponciano Rimandiman and Carl Bacaro, both of OBG, and Bryan James Wild of Wild Boxing Stable, overwhelming their opponents via knockouts in their respective divisions.

Rimandiman won in the 115lbs., Bacaro in the 130lbs. and Wild in the 126lbs.

The Kumbati at the Mall was organized by the Omega Boxing Gym and Omega Pro Sports International.