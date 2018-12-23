Cop shot dead outside of Pitos home

By Delta Dyrecka C. Letigio | December 23,2018 - 09:40 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A policeman was shot dead outside of his home in Sitio Central, Barangay Pit-os, Cebu City early today (December 23).

PO2 Romeo Jumalon, 42, died from multiple gunshot wounds on his body.

Senior Inspector Alvin Llamedo, chief of the Talamban Police Station, said they are now looking at personal grudge as motive in Jumalon’s death.

PO2 Jumalon is currently assigned at the Regional Service Group of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

He was used to be assigned with the Regional Personnel Holding Administrative Office (RPHAO) and the Regional Police Anti-Illegal Drugs Office respectively.

Llamedo said they are yet determine if Jumalon had any derogatory records during his service.

Initial investigation by the Talamban police reveal that a vehicle approached Jumalon who was standing outside of his home in Barangay Pit-os at around 4 a.m. today.

A still unidentified gunman shot Jumalon several times.