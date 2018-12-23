Basketball star Ricci Rivero topbills MMFF entry, ‘Otlum’

FROM hardcourt heartthrob to screen idol.

University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons point guard Ricci Rivero has tried acting for the first time, headlining the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2018 entry, “Otlum.”

The 20-year-old basketball star plays Dindo, whom he describes as “the killjoy in the circle of friends.”

“We have different personalities and parang ako ‘yung mag stop sa barkada lalo na pag alam ko na mali ang ginagawa namin. So basically, ako ‘yung mabait,” he said during a press conference prior to his mall shows at SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu last Dec. 22.

To get into character, he underwent an acting workshop and was helped by fellow actors.

Directed by Joven Tan and produced by Horseshoe Studios, “Otlum” (‘multo,’ or ghost spelled backwards) also stars Jairus Aquino, Vivoree Esclito, Jerome Ponce, Michelle Vito, Kiray Celis, Vitto Marquez, John Estrada, and Buboy Villar.

It tackles the topics of rejection and revenge, and is also about bullying.

Being a newbie, Rivero likens acting to basketball.

“I look up to Direk (Joven Tan) as my coach at nag-ga-guide sa akin while my co-actors tinitingnan ko sila as my seniors and teammates,” he said.

He also revealed that he’s not a fan of Hollywood movies.

“I was into Filipino movies growing up. Sabi ni Direk try natin ‘to if makapasok sa MMFF. Ako naman, sige why not give it a try?” he said.

Rivero recalled an unusual incident on set while they were shooting at an abandoned orphanage in Antipolo.

“Habang sumisigaw si Jairus, may tumatawa. Mag-isa kasi siya sa stairs na ‘yun ‘eh,” he said.

Despite that unexplainable incident, Rivero said it was nothing but happy vibes on the set.

“Sobrang saya kasi. Nagtatawan lang kami,” he added.